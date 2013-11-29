ISTANBUL Nov 29 Turkish lender Garanti obtained a one-year syndicated loan worth $291 million and 675.5 million euros ($918.65 million), it said on Friday.

Garanti secured the loan from 35 international banks and the loan would carry a cost of LIBOR/EURIBOR+0.75. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)