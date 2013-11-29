BRIEF-Philippines' Alliance Global plans $500 mln bonds in Aug
March 28 Philippines' Alliance Global Group Inc President and Chief Operating Officer Kingson Sian
ISTANBUL Nov 29 Turkish lender Garanti obtained a one-year syndicated loan worth $291 million and 675.5 million euros ($918.65 million), it said on Friday.
Garanti secured the loan from 35 international banks and the loan would carry a cost of LIBOR/EURIBOR+0.75. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
March 28 Philippines' Alliance Global Group Inc President and Chief Operating Officer Kingson Sian
March 28 Australian shares clawed back lost ground on Tuesday, with financials and energy stocks outperforming the index, as investors shifted their focus back to the regional market.
* Didi to weigh $6 billion funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources