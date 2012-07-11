(Corrects figure in headline)

ISTANBUL, July 11 Turkish lender Garanti's international arm GarantiBank International N.V. said in a statement on Wednesday it secured a syndicated loan of 220 million euros ($270 million) from a consortium of 19 banks from 9 countries.

The statement from the Netherlands-based unit said the total cost for the loan would be Euribor +145 basis points.

($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)