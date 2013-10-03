BRIEF-Ibuynew Group says launched non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue to raise about $2.032 mln
* Launched a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares for each 3 shares held by eligible shareholders
ISTANBUL Oct 3 Turkish lender Garanti Bank mandated its general manager's office to issue debt instruments of varying maturities worth up to $6 billion in dollars, Turkish lira or other currencies.
The bank made the statement to Istanbul stock exchange. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
