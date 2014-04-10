ISTANBUL, April 10 Turkish lender Garanti borrowed $750 million on Thursday through a eurobond issue, which had a final price of +320 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, bankers said.

Demand for the 5.5 year eurobond was at $5.5 billion, bankers added. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)