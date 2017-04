ISTANBUL, April 24 Turkey's Garanti Bank said on Thursday it secured a syndicated loan in two tranches of $361.4 million and 840.3 million euro ($1.16 billion).

Garanti said in a statement that the cost of syndicated loan was Libor/Euribor + 90 basis points.

($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Asli Kandemir, Writing by Ece Toksabay)