BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
May 31Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based apartment on May 31 * Details undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/dPv3Ws Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ISTANBUL, April 29 Turkey's Garanti Bank said on Monday it had mandated 24 banks to obtain one-year syndicated loan from international markets.
The lender made the statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
WARSAW, May 30 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is obliged to conduct an initial public offering of its Polish unit in Warsaw by June 30, Poland's financial regulator said late on Tuesday, upholding its earlier position.