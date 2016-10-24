ISTANBUL Oct 24 Turkish lender Garanti Bank said on Monday it posted a net profit of 1.33 billion lira ($432.53 million) in the third quarter, up more than double from the 530.3 million lira in the same period last year.

The bank, which is part owned by Spain's BBVA, made the statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange.

($1 = 3.0749 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)