UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
ISTANBUL Oct 24 Turkish lender Garanti Bank said on Monday it posted a net profit of 1.33 billion lira ($432.53 million) in the third quarter, up more than double from the 530.3 million lira in the same period last year.
The bank, which is part owned by Spain's BBVA, made the statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange.
($1 = 3.0749 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing