BRIEF-H.C. Holding reduces stake in Blue Vision
* SAID ON MONDAY H.C. HOLDING INVESTERINGSAKTIESELSKAB REDUCED ITS HOLDING IN BLUE VISION A/S TO 9,790,980 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 9.01 PCT OF BLUE VISION'S CIRCULATING SHARES
ISTANBUL Dec 29 Turkish lender Garanti Bank said on Thursday it applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue a 92-day bill of 350 million lira ($182 million) and a 176-day bill of 650 million lira ($338 million). ($1 = 1.9205 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
LONDON, June 13 British outsourcing group Capita said it expects to improve its profitability and secure more contract wins this year, sending its shares sharply higher as it recovers from a string of profit warnings and the departure of its CEO.