* Shah Deniz production seen resuming late Tuesday - BP
* Iranian gas flow problem also seen resolved Tuesday
* Turkey says no problems for consumers
By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, Feb 7 Turkey's gas imports from
Azerbaijan and Iran tumbled on Tuesday due to technical problems
in both countries, Turkish officials said, slashing supply to
the country of 75 million people as it faces growing pressure to
meet high winter demand.
Gas flow into Turkey from the two countries dropped to a
daily 6-7 million cubic metres (mcm) from a usual 40 mcm, but
Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said the problems were not
affecting Turkish gas consumers or electricity supply.
Daily gas consumption has surged in fast-growing Turkey to
192 mcm from around 171 mcm a year ago. Energy demand is also
higher now due to unusually low temperatures.
"Despite all these negative factors, our citizens are not
facing any problem," Yildiz told reporters. "A measure regarding
industry is not currently on the agenda," he added.
Azeri gas exports from the Shah Deniz platform stopped late
on Monday after a technical problem, but production at the field
is expected to resume late on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for
operator BP said.
"During planned maintenance work on a power system at the
Shah Deniz platform, a malfunction occurred which triggered the
automatic shutdown of the platform," the spokeswoman said.
"We did suspend gas exports from the terminal at around the
same time yesterday. The platform will be restarted as soon as
the maintenance activities are complete, which is planned for
this evening."
The Iranian supply problem also was expected to be resolved
on Tuesday afternoon, Turkish officials said. Yildiz said the
problem there had been caused by an explosion in a compressor.
Turkey imports 6.6 billion cubic metres of gas per year from
Azerbaijan, around 16 percent of its consumption. It imports
around 10 bcm from Iran, making it Turkey's second-largest
supplier after Russia. Turkey and Iran are currently locked in a
dispute over price.
ARBITRATION OVER IRAN GAS
The officials also said Turkey had halted gas supplies to
Greece due to the cut in Azeri gas supply and that it had asked
Iran to increase its supply.
Iran's National Gas Company spokesman Majid Boujarzadeh told
Reuters: "Iran is exporting the amount agreed in the gas
contract with Turkey, which is around 27 million cubic metres.
"However, it is possible that for some technical issues, our
gas exports to Turkey might face a temporary drop but now gas
flows to Turkey as usual."
Last month, Turkey applied for arbitration at the
International Chamber of Commerce in Switzerland in a dispute
over gas prices with Iran.
The ICC had resolved a previous contractual dispute between
the two neighbours in 2009, when it awarded Turkey $800 million
compensation related to gas purchases from Iran.
The dispute is unrelated to the growing international
pressure Iran is facing over its nuclear programme. The European
Union imposed a ban on imports of oil from Iran last month.
Iran on Tuesday denounced as "an antagonistic move" a
tightening of U.S. sanctions targeting Tehran's central bank and
giving U.S. banks new powers to freeze Iranian government
assets, and said it would have no impact.