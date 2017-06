ISTANBUL Feb 8 Turkey's gas imports from Azerbaijan will resume on Wednesday afternoon after technical problems on Tuesday slashed supplies, a BP official said.

Gas flow into Turkey from Azerbaijan and Iran dropped to a daily 6-7 million cubic metres (mcm) from the usual 40 mcm, but Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said the problems were not affecting Turkish gas consumers or electricity supply. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by James Jukwey)