* Azeri gas imports to resume in afternoon
* Iranian gas flow may also increase
* Turkey faces sharply growing gas demand
(Adds comments on Iranian gas, background)
ANKARA, Feb 8 Turkey's gas imports were
set to rise on Wednesday after being slashed a day earlier by
technical problems, with Azeri gas exports expected to resume
while Iranian gas flows could also increase, according to
company and Turkish officials.
Gas flow into Turkey from Azerbaijan and Iran dropped to a
daily 6-7 million cubic metres (mcm) from the usual 40 mcm,
leaving the country of 75 million people vulnerable as it faced
pressure to meet high winter demand.
An official from operator BP said Turkey's gas
imports from the Shah Deniz platform in Azerbaijan, which
stopped late on Monday after a malfunction during maintenance
work, would resume on Wednesday afternoon.
Separately, a Turkish official said the flow of Iranian
natural gas, which normally amounts to some 27-28 bcm, may
increase during the afternoon after an explosion at a compressor
in Iran.
Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Tuesday the
problems were not affecting Turkish gas consumers or electricity
supply.
Daily gas consumption has surged in fast-growing Turkey to
192 mcm from around 171 mcm a year ago. Energy demand is also
higher now due to unusually low temperatures.
Turkey imports 6.6 billion cubic metres of gas per year from
Azerbaijan, around 16 percent of its consumption. It imports
around 10 bcm from Iran, making it Turkey's second largest
supplier after Russia.
Last month, Turkey applied for arbitration at the
International Chamber of Commerce in Switzerland in a dispute
with Iran over the level of gas supplies and is also set to go
to arbitration over gas prices.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by James Jukwey)