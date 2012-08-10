ISTANBUL Aug 10 Around 13 Turkish privately
owned companies have bid for a contract to buy 6 billion cubic
meters of Russian gas piped to Turkey via the Western Line after
state pipeline company Botas' 25-year contract expires,
government and industry sources said.
Turkey's energy regulator will choose one or more companies
to take the full amount.
The Western Line pipeline transports gas through Ukraine,
Romania and Bulgaria to Turkey.
At least four of the companies - Akfel, Bosphorus Gaz, Kibar
Holding and a company owned by Eksen Yatirim Holding Chairman
Abdullah Tivnikli - presented contracts that they had already
negotiated with Gazprom, Russia's gas export monopoly,
which could give them an advantage in the bidding process, some
of the sources said.
Botas said it would not renew its annual contract with
Gazprom following a pricing disagreement. The Turkish energy
ministry announced that the contract would be opened up to the
private sector after it expires.
