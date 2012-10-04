ANKARA Oct 4 Turkish Energy Minister Taner
Yildiz told Reuters the gas flow from Azerbaijan resumed on a
pipeline carrying natural gas from the Shah Deniz field to
Turkey on Thursday, apart from in the Sarikamis area in eastern
Turkey's Kars province.
Gas supplies via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum were halted due to an
explosion late on Wednesday, Turkish energy officials said
earlier on Thursday.
An explosion occurred on the pipeline between the eastern
Turkish cities of Kars and Erzurum, the officials said on
condition of anonymity.
It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer)