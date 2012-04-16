Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
ISTANBUL, April 16 Turkey's Privatisation Administration said on Monday it had received four bids for an 80 percent stake that it is selling in Baskent, a gas distribution company.
The bidders for Baskent, which serves the capital city of Ankara, are Akfen Holding ; a consortium of Aygaz and Fernas; STFA Yatirim Holding; and another consortium of firms Kolin, Cengiz and Limak, according to a statement from the Privatisation Administration, which is selling off state assets to reduce the role of government in the economy. (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by Jane Baird)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.