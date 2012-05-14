LONDON May 14 Turkish refiner Tupras is seeking to purchase two cargoes for delivery in June via a tender closing on Tuesday, according to a tender document seen on Monday.

The tender is for one cargo of diesel, and one of gasoil, for delivery in the first ten days of June.

Turkey has issued regular tenders to import diesel over the past month, recently purchasing a cargo of diesel for delivery in the latter half of May.

Over the same period, Tupras had instead exported gasoline, recently issuing a tender to sell a cargo of the motor fuel for loading at the end of the month. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Birrane)