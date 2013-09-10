ISTANBUL, Sept 10 The Turkish economy will expand just less than 4 percent this year but growth will not be below 3.5 percent, Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said on Tuesday in an interview on the CNBC-e television channel.

He was speaking after data showed gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler)