ANKARA, March 6 Turkey's constitutional court
ruled on Thursday in favour of former military chief Ilker
Basbug's appeal against his detention on a life sentence for
plotting against the government, saying his right to freedom had
been violated.
The ruling, announced on the court's website, paved the way
for his possible release by a lower court.
The retired general has been held in Silivri prison near
Istanbul for 26 months over his alleged role in the 'Ergenekon'
conspiracy against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government.
