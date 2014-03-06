* Conspiracy cases in limbo after Erdogan mooted retrials
ANKARA, March 6 Turkey's constitutional court
backed former army chief Ilker Basbug's bid for release from a
life jail sentence on Thursday, increasing disarray in the trial
of coup plots against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan who is now
battling a new foe.
The ruling paves the way for his possible release by a lower
court and could be a precedent for more than 200 other
defendants jailed for their alleged roles in the 'Ergenekon'
conspiracy against Erdogan's government.
Basbug has been held in Silivri prison near Istanbul for 26
months in connection with the 'Ergenekon' case, a trial which
helped tame Turkey's once all-powerful military.
The five-year trial, which reached a verdict last August,
was key to a decade-long battle between Erdogan's
Islamist-rooted AK Party and a secularist establishment that had
led modern Turkey from its foundation by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
Erdogan is now engaged in a power struggle with a former
ally, U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom he accuses
of using his influence in the judiciary and police to engineer a
graft probe targeting the government. Gulen denies the charge.
The constitutional court said the failure of the lower court
to publish its detailed verdict on the case and send it to the
appeals court had violated a clause concerning personal freedom.
"It was decided ... to send to the (lower) court a request
to do what is necessary in ruling on the applicant's release
demand," said the ruling on the court website. It was not clear
why the detailed verdict had still not been completed.
Parliamentary speaker Cemil Cicek, from the ruling AK Party,
hailed the ruling as a triumph of judicial reforms which have
been pushed through parliament in recent years.
"This means that subjects such as long detention periods,
rights violations and the failure to try people fairly can now
be resolved in Turkey," he told Reuters.
TAMING THE ARMY
Erdogan is widely believed to have relied heavily on Gulen's
influence in breaking the power of the army, which carried out
three coups in Turkey between 1960 and 1980 and forced an
Islamist-led government from power in 1997.
Gulen's critics say his followers were instrumental in
bringing to court the 'Ergenekon' case and another alleged
conspiracy, dubbed 'Sledgehammer'.
In the 'Ergenekon' case, a network of secular nationalists
was alleged to have planned killings and bombings to trigger a
coup. Defendants included army officers, politicians, academics
and journalists. They denied the charges.
Military commanders in the 'Sledgehammer' case were accused
of plotting to bomb mosques and stoke conflict with Greece with
the same goal. More than 300 officers were convicted in that
case in September 2012 and the appeals court upheld most of the
convictions.
Critics said the charges in both cases were trumped up and
aimed at stifling opposition in Turkey. They accused Erdogan of
trying to exert political influence over the courts.
Erdogan was initially a strong advocate of the cases, but in
the last two years has become increasingly critical of state
prosecutors, expressing disquiet at the length of time the
defendants have been held in custody.
Celal Ulgen, a lawyer for many of the defendants, said the
court ruling could lead to the release of the other prisoners,
but did not expect a decision on Basbug's case on Thursday.
"It could set an example for hundreds of prisoners. Those
tried under Ergenekon have a solid reason to apply for the same
procedure. I am sure they will," he told Reuters.
Within weeks of the corruption investigation emerging,
Erdogan mooted in January the retrial of those convicted of
trying to overthrow him in an apparent bid to discredit those in
the judiciary he saw as concocting the scandal.
His top adviser Yalcin Akdogan said the military had been
the victim of a plot and the army subsequently filed a criminal
complaint over the cases, arguing that evidence against serving
and retired officers had been fabricated.
Last month, the government pushed through parliament a law
completing the abolition of the special authority courts which
tried the Ergenekon defendants and several hundred military
officers in the separate Sledgehammer conspiracy.
President Abdullah Gul approved that law on Thursday.
