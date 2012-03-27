Former Chief of the Turkish General Staff Ilker Basbug arrives for a security meeting in Ankara October 9, 2008. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

SILIVRI, Turkey A former chief of Turkey's armed forces on trial for terrorism stormed out of the courtroom on Tuesday, angered by the prosecution playing tapes of phone conversations, having earlier refused to defend himself or recognise the authority of the court.

General Ilker Basbug, who headed the military between 2008-2010, rebuked judges angrily for using the tapes, before striding out through a door reserved for defendants, while police looked on.

The judges subsequently called a recess in proceedings in the court at the Silivri prison complex, outside Istanbul, where Basbug has been held since January.

