* Legal change allows long-standing tenants to be evicted
* Landlords often want to let historic buildings to chains
* Critics say traders from minorities could be hit
* Jewish, Armenian, Greek communities have declined since
1950s
By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, Oct 29 Business is brisk at Ilya
Avramoglu's 78-year-old shop, one of the last owned by a
non-Muslim on Istanbul's historic Istiklal avenue, but a new
regulation pushing gentrification may soon force its closure.
Run by three generations of a Jewish family and little
changed since the 1930s, the wood-paneled Kelebek Corset Shop
survived a mob attack nearly 60 years ago and decades of
economic decline by keeping up with what women wear underneath.
Now it has become a front in the battle over Istanbul's
rapid development that has provoked social protest and polarised
public opinion. Avramoglu has even appealed for help from Pope
Francis, who is due next month to visit the city that has become
a symbol of Turkey's modern prosperity.
An amendment to commercial laws that took effect in July
allows landlords to eject tenants of 10 years or more without
cause, which could hit countless businesses and residents.
The rule does not target non-Muslim minorities such as Jews,
Armenians and Greeks, whose numbers have fallen sharply in the
past half century. However, members of these communities are
among Istanbul's oldest tradesmen and are often long-term
tenants, putting them at risk of eviction.
"Over the years, we watched other minorities close shop one
by one," said Avramoglu, 53, who began working at the store when
he was 18 and took it over when his father Borya became too
frail in 2007.
"We have always been determined to stay, but now our fate
isn't in our hands. This law is our death sentence."
Landlords want long-standing tenants to move out so they can
lease the properties to new occupants such as chain stores and
restaurants, which pay much higher rents. Greed may not always
be the motive; Avramoglu's shop belongs to a local Catholic
church whose congregation is much diminished and in need of
money.
But Avramoglu and a handful of other older businesses are
fighting to keep their slice of history alive. It is struggle
that pits the heritage of Istanbul, founded by ancient Greeks as
Byzantium and known for centuries as Constantinople after a
Roman emperor, against President Tayyip Erdogan's vision of
transforming the city of 15 million people into a modern global
metropolis.
A $100 billion government building spree in Istanbul
includes a bridge, rail and car tunnels linking Europe with Asia
across the Bosphorus and a third airport that aims to be the
world's busiest when it opens in 2017. An estimated 50,000
buildings are set to be demolished in an "urban renewal" project
to make the city safe from earthquakes.
Construction accounts for about 20 percent of the economy
with affiliated industries, and Erdogan's critics say it can be
used for political patronage that has helped fund his
Islamist-rooted AK Party, which has held power for more than a
decade.
Prosecutors have dropped corruption inquiries implicating
members of Erdogan's inner circle, including into alleged links
to construction sector bribes, due to insufficient evidence.
Erdogan said it was part of a smear campaign.
"We need laws to preserve the historical fabric of Istanbul,
but the aim now is driven by profit. History gets in the way,"
said Mehmet Tanal, a lawyer and lawmaker in the opposition
Republican People's Party, who said many fellow members of
parliament are landlords with ties to the real estate business.
He has submitted a bill to revoke the 10-year rental clause,
arguing it violates the constitution's protection of small
businesses and basic rights and freedoms.
A country in flux, Turkey's biggest anti-government
demonstrations in a generation erupted last year over Erdogan's
plans to raze Gezi Park and erect a shopping mall at Taksim
Square, adjoining Istiklal Avenue.
"BULLET BRAS"
The Avramoglus are members of Istanbul's tiny Karaite Jewish
community of less than 100 people, who trace their roots in the
city to the 12th century Byzantine era. Their faith is distinct
from mainstream Judaism in that it rejects the Talmud text.
Called Rue de Pera in Ottoman times, Istiklal was favoured
by Christian and Jewish traders for its proximity to the port.
Located in the fashionable Beyoglu district, it is lined
with Italianate edifices and served by a bright-red vintage
tram. Though few Christians remain, churches grace Istanbul's
best-known street, including Santa Maria Draperis which owns
Avramoglu's shop and wants him out.
Kelebek's windows pay homage to a bygone era, displaying
lingerie such as "bullet bras" favoured by 1950s starlets.
From overstuffed antique cabinets, Avramoglu sells locally
made contemporary underwear. Loyal patrons return with their
granddaughters, said Avramoglu, who employs a gentle touch with
new mothers as well as men and women alike coping with obesity.
At the back of the shop, bags obscure a hole in the dark
panelling made by a sledgehammer. This is an unofficial memorial
to September 1955 when thousands of Turks, incited by false
rumours that the home of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal
Ataturk had been bombed in Greece, converged on Istiklal.
Soldiers stood by as rioters inflicted damage worth $50
million, or $400 million in today's money. Most of the attacks
were on Greeks, but almost a third targeted Armenians and Jews.
"All of the clothing was strewn along the street, covered in
mud. Then the government's tanks appeared and rolled over
everything, then cleared the street," said 91-year-old Borya
Avramoglu, reverting to his mother tongue of Greek to describe
his horror.
The violence set off the steep decline in Istanbul's
non-Muslim populations, impoverished overnight and fearing for
their safety. Out of the hundreds of thousands in the 1950s,
65,000 Armenians, 17,000 Jews and just 2,500 Greeks remain.
"My family's losses were severe," said Ilya Avramoglu. "They
collected what they could from the rubble, repaired the sewing
machines. They borrowed money, and life began anew."
RETAIL BOOM
Millions of people a week flock to Istiklal, making it one
of Istanbul's hottest retail districts, and commercial rents
have tripled in dollar terms in the past 10 years.
Reflecting a more prosperous Turkey, the 1.5-km (one mile)
avenue increasingly looks like shopping districts from Barcelona
to Berlin, peppered with McDonald's, Mango and other mid-range
brands that are crowding out most indigenous merchants.
Unlike some other European cities, the municipality has lax
zoning rules for determining usage of space that do not balance
cultural and commercial interests, said Akif Burak Atlar,
secretary of the Chamber of Urban Planners in Istanbul.
"Rather than conservation, the local administrative policy's
priority is economic, helping to transform the area from a
cultural hub into one for shoppers," he said.
The Beyoglu mayor's office did not respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
Traditionally a hive of political activity, protesters for
an array of causes mix with shoppers on Istiklal under the watch
of riot police who are wary after the fury of the 2013 protests.
Now saving Kelebek Corset is a rallying cry for activists.
"The store is part of our cultural heritage being swept away
in a gentrification project," said Elvan Kivilcim of the Beyoglu
City Defence, which organised a march against the eviction.
More than 2,000 supporters have signed Avramoglu's online
petition asking Pope Francis to intervene and keep Kelebek
Corset at its historic Santa Maria spot. An official at the
Vatican Embassy declined to comment.
Rev. Eleuthere Makuta, who administers church properties,
said cash-strapped Santa Maria could no longer operate like "a
charity" and that the church "is not a museum".
Makuta said Avramoglu should vacate the property which the
church owns. "He has used the shop for 80 years so now it is
time to give it to someone else," said Makuta.
Avramoglu, who looks after eight family members, said he has
voluntarily increased the monthly rent 12-fold since 2007 and is
willing to pay another 70 percent, or 5,000 lira ($2,230) a
month for the 20-square-metre shop.
One property agent estimated that it could fetch triple that
at market prices. Avramoglu's neighbours are now fast-food and
cosmetics chains.
"The lives of three generations of my family unfolded on
Istiklal," he said. "Of course, one day this store must close.
We Jews know about endings ... Still, we fight to avoid
annihilation."
Some of Avramoglu's peers have given up the fight.
Apoyevmatini, Istanbul's last Greek-language daily newspaper,
abandoned its offices in an Istiklal arcade above its historic
printing press this month after 89 years.
While it will keep publishing, it could no longer afford the
rent and feared it could soon be evicted under the 10-year rule,
said editor Mihail Vasiliadis.
In September, the 120-year-old Pando's Creamery in the
nearby Besiktas neighbourhood served its last dish of honey and
cream made from water-buffalo milk.
Its owners are Orthodox Christians, descendants of ethnic
Macedonians who fled intercommunal strife in the Ottoman
provinces in the 19th Century for the safety of the imperial
capital. Today a few hundred still live in Istanbul.
Inside the shop is a marble countertop painstakingly pieced
back together after vandals smashed it during the 1955 riots.
"The countertop is as old as me. That's the one thing I wish
I could take with me," said Pando Sestakof, 92, then laughed.
"There's little value given to old things like us anymore."
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and David Stamp)