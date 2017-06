Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk past a picture of Turkish Republic state founder Kemal Atatuerk before their bilateral meeting at the presidential palace during the first visit since July's failed coup in Ankara, Turkey,... REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

ANKARA Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday Germany should extradite people who are seeking asylum there and have suspected links to last July's attempted coup in Turkey.

"Those who seek asylum to escape Turkey and have been mixed up in the coup should be extradited," Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)