* Turkish crackdown on police, courts overshadows visit
* Erdogan complains Germany not backing Turkey in EU
* Chancellor insists outcome of talks is not certain
By Stephen Brown and Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Feb 4 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan urged Angela Merkel to throw Germany's full weight
behind his country's bid to join the European Union but there
was no sign the chancellor had been swayed from her sceptical
stance on Turkish membership.
In a visit to Berlin overshadowed by EU concerns about his
crackdown on the judiciary and police whom he accuses of forming
part of a "parallel state", Erdogan complained that German
support was "not currently adequate".
"We want to see more. I would like to remind you that the
population of Turks in Germany alone is greater than the
population of many European countries," he told the German
Council on Foreign Relations before meeting Merkel.
Erdogan has purged thousands of police and sought tighter
control of the courts since a corruption inquiry burst into the
open in December, a scandal he has cast as an attempted
"judicial coup" meant to undermine him ahead of elections.
In combination with his heavy-handed tactics against last
year's protests in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Erdogan's response
has reinforced the view in Berlin and Brussels that Turkey's
fragile democracy may not yet be ready for EU membership.
"I personally said that we are in a negotiation process that
has certain outcome and no fixed time frame," Merkel told a news
conference after their talks, adding that Turkey should respect
the right to protest as an integral element of democracy.
"It is no secret and nothing has changed in my view that I
am sceptical about full membership for Turkey," Merkel said,
adding that this should not prevent the talks from going ahead.
Ankara began negotiations to join the EU in 2005, 18 years
after applying. But a series of political obstacles, notably
over the divided island of Cyprus, and resistance to Turkish
membership in Germany and France, have slowed progress.
WHO NEEDS WHOM?
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told
Erdogan last week that respect for the rule of law and an
independency judiciary were pre-conditions for EU membership.
Erdogan argues he is only taking action against an attempt to
subvert the rule of law.
A draft bill from Erdogan's ruling AK Party, which is
currently on hold in parliament, would give the government
greater control over the appointment of judges and prosecutors.
The party argues it is needed to curb the influence of Fethullah
Gulen, a U.S.-based cleric and his former ally.
Aware of the EU's concerns, Erdogan - once considered a
model of democracy for the Muslim world - said the corruption
probe unfairly targeted his followers and was orchestrated by
people who "wanted to change Turkey's direction".
As well as Berlin, Erdogan has visited Brussels and Paris in
recent weeks in a bid to build momentum after the start of a new
round of EU membership talks in November, the first in more than
three years. Talks had been delayed by EU states in protest over
the crackdown on anti-government demonstrations last summer.
"Many developments like the matters of Syria and Egypt have
enabled us all to see that it is the EU which needs Turkey and
not Turkey which needs the EU," said Erdogan, who last week won
cautious support for the EU bid from France's Francois Hollande.
His speech to a diplomatic audience in Berlin elicited only
polite applause and a few hundred members of Germany's Turkish
minority of three million people protested at his visit by the
Brandenburg Gate. Banners read: "Democracy now, everywhere!"
"He's trying to turn us into Iran," said Ajsel Cam, a
45-year-old cook who works at a Berlin hospital. She added that
Erdogan's ally-turned-rival Gulen was "exactly the same".
"We want true democracy," said Cam Temuer, a pensioner aged
70. "Everything in Turkey is falling apart."
Erdogan could expect a warmer welcome later on Tuesday at a
political rally at an arena in Kreuzberg, a Berlin district home
to many Turkish immigrants.
Campaigning for local elections in March and a presidential
election in the summer where Turks living abroad can vote, he
boasted of strong economic management in his 11 years in office
and said a hike in interest rates by Turkey's central bank, in
response to an emerging markets rout, should only be temporary.