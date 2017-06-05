ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu said on Monday that a German parliamentary delegation
could visit a NATO base in Konya but suggested it was not yet
possible for them to go to the Incirlik base in southern Turkey.
"At the moment a visit to the NATO base in Konya is
possible, rather than Incirlik," Cavusoglu told a news
conference after talks in Ankara with his German counterpart
Sigmar Gabriel.
Ties between the NATO allies deteriorated sharply in the
run-up to Turkey's April 16 referendum that handed President
Tayyip Erdogan stronger presidential powers.
Turkey has prevented German lawmakers from visiting the
roughly 250 troops stationed at Incirlik as part of the U.S.-led
coalition against Islamic State, saying that Berlin needs to
improve its attitude first.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by
Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler)