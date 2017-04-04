ISTANBUL, April 4 A German-Turkish journalist
whose arrest in Turkey has jolted relations between Ankara and
Berlin is doing well in prison but Germany is pushing for his
release, German Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth said after
consular officials visited him.
Turkish authorities arrested Deniz Yucel, who holds both
German and Turkish citizenship, in February on charges of
propaganda in support of a terrorist organisation and inciting
public violence. Yucel denies the charges.
Roth spoke to reporters after talking to a lawyer from the
German consulate who had visited Yucel in prison in Istanbul on
Tuesday.
"Mr Yucel is, given the circumstances, doing well. What
remains a burden for him is the solitary confinement," said
Roth, who thanked Turkish authorities for the opportunity for
consular officials to meet Yucel after they had denied access
for weeks.
"But this can't be the end for us," Roth added. "We are
still pushing for the release of Deniz Yucel."
Yucel faces up to 10-1/2 years in jail if convicted.
Relations between Turkey and Germany have been further
strained following bans on planned rallies by Turkish ministers
in Germany to drum up support for Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan.
