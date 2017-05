Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to media after his meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel mainly discussed developments in Syria, Iraq and the Aegean Sea at a meeting on Thursday, Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Merkel following their discussion in Ankara.

Erdogan said he discussed cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the refugee crisis and possible mutual steps in Syria with Merkel.

