* Ghana investment is Karadeniz Holding's first in Africa
* Chairman says the company eyes further expansion
(Updates with more quotes, details)
By Evrim Ergin
ISTANBUL, June 17 Turkish Karadeniz Holding has
agreed to provide two electricity-generating vessels to
power-hungry Ghana in a 10-year supply deal, the company's
chairman said.
Karadeniz builds what are effectively floating power
stations which plug into electricity grids after berthing. They
run on fuel oil but can use natural gas as an alternative
The Ghana investment is Karadeniz Holding's first in Africa.
It already produces electricity for Iraq and Lebanon, through
part of its fleet of seven power ships with a combined capacity
of 1,100 megawatts (MW).
"There is an electricity shortage of around 100,000 MW in
Africa that needs to be fulfilled urgently. This investment
needs to be done," chairman Orhan Karadeniz told reporters late
on Monday.
Home to some of the leading mineral and oil producers, the
African continent is chronically short of electricity and is
heavily reliant on diesel imports for power generation.
"In addition, the countries in that region have plenty of
oil and gas reserves. As these reserves come into production,
and the countries get richer, the demand for electricity would
rise rapidly," Karadeniz said.
The power ships, which are typically converted freighters or
other vessels, are aimed at serving mainly developing countries
with inadequate onshore infrastructure to cover shortfalls in
their electricity supply.
The agreement between Karadeniz Holding subsidiary
Karpowership Ghana Company Limited (KPS GHANA) and the state-run
Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) includes the direct supply of
450 MW (megawatts) of electricity to Ghana's grid every year.
"We can extend this 10-year deal by another 10 years. We can
even sell electricity to neighbouring countries through Ghana,"
Karadeniz said.
The first ship was scheduled to be delivered to Ghana early
next year, Karadeniz said, while the second vessel was planned
to be shipped within a year.
Building a power ship costs around 1.5 million euros ($2
million), Karadeniz said, adding that the company was in
financing talks with both domestic and foreign banks and aimed
to finalise a deal in three months.
Karadeniz said the company was building two more ships which
would bring total capacity to over 1,500 MW within a year.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler and William
Hardy)