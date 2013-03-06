ISTANBUL, March 6 Turkey's Global Yatirim Holding, which owns three ports on the country's Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, said on Wednesday it received non-binding bids for its port unit and its assets.

Global, which also has investments in energy, real estate and finance, said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange it has begun evaluating the bids made by investor candidates.

In January, Global said it had mandated JP Morgan to assess the sale of its port unit. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)