ISTANBUL Aug 28 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed outgoing foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu as acting prime minister on Thursday, according to an announcement in the official gazette, moments after being sworn in as Turkey's 12th head of state.

Davutoglu will oversee Turkey's existing cabinet until Erdogan asks him to form a new government, whose members are expected to be announced on Friday. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Jonny Hogg)