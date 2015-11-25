Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkey's new government will aim to bring inflation down to single digits and maintain central bank independence, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday, laying out a market-friendly programme designed to woo back investors.

But, in announcing his government's new platform in a speech to parliament, Davutoglu also set out the case for a new constitution and the executive presidency sought by President Tayyip Erdogan, whose economic populism and tirades against high interest rates have alienated foreign capital.

The programme highlights the difficulty Davutoglu and his newly appointed economy tsar Mehmet Simsek will face in balancing the influence of Erdogan, still Turkey's most popular politician, and investor hopes for fiscal discipline and meaningful reform.

Once a darling of emerging markets, Turkey has seen its star fall dramatically in recent years. Erdogan's actions have raised concern about central bank independence, while crackdowns on opposition media have inflamed worries about growing authoritarianism.

"We believe that the presidential administration is a more appropriate model," Davutoglu said in his speech in the capital, Ankara.

Monetary policy will emphasise financial and price stability, while supporting growth and employment at the same time, Davutoglu said in his speech.

After returning to single-party rule with an election victory on Nov. 1, the ruling AK Party now has to persuade investors it is serious about fiscal discipline and structural reform.

"We believe that it will be crucial for the government to press ahead with a coherent and well-prioritised reform package," Citigroup analysts said in a note to clients this week, before Davutoglu announced his programme.

INDUSTRIAL POLICY

The government will focus on macroeconomic stability, and microeconomic and sectoral reforms, he said. It will try to accelerate industrialisation and bolster manufacturing output.

He also pledged to address Turkey's yawning current account deficit, a constant source of concern for investors.

In making his argument for a new constitution - the old one is a leftover from a 1980 military coup - Davutoglu said the definition of citizenship will not include ethnicity or religion, a change that is likely to appeal to Turkey's Kurds and its Alevi religious minorities.

Davutoglu said the government would also look to expand Alevi rights, extending legal status to their houses of worship. The Alevis represent a distinct branch of Islam and have around 15 million adherents in Turkey.

Ankara will aim to strengthen energy and trade ties with Russia, emphasising mutual interests while showing "respect for sensitivities", he said, comments which come during a nadir in recent relations between the two countries.

Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border on Tuesday, saying the jet had violated its air space, in one of the most serious publicly acknowledged clashes between a NATO member country and Russia for half a century.

On Wednesday, Russia sent an advanced missile system to Syria to protect its jets operating there and pledged its air force would keep flying missions near Turkish air space, sounding a defiant note.

Russia may mothball deals with Turkish firms and curb imports of Turkish goods in retaliation for the downing of the warplane, but it is unlikely to let the fallout affect energy exports that are the core of their economic relationship.

(Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Ralph Boulton)