BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
ISTANBUL May 8 Turkey's Gozde Girisim mandated asset manager Unlu to sell its 11.57 percent stake in Turkish Islamic lender Turkiye Finans, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
Turkiye Finans is majority owned by Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank, and Gozde by Turkish conglomerate Ulker.
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.