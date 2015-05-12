(Adds Cyprus details, quote)
ANKARA May 12 Turkey and Greece have agreed new
security measures in the contested Aegean Sea and are backing
efforts to resolve a long-running dispute over Cyprus, the
foreign ministers of the two countries said on Tuesday.
Ankara and Athens have a longstanding dispute over
territorial borders in the Aegean, with warplanes from both
sides regularly engaging in mock dogfights. The NATO allies have
as recently as the 1990s come to the brink of war over such
disputes
"We discussed security measures that could be taken to avoid
unwanted results from military activity in the Aegean, and
agreed on a series of measures to increase security in the sea,"
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint
press conference in Ankara. He gave no details of the measures.
Cavusoglu and his Greek counterpart, Nikos Kotzias, both
spoke of progress in talks over the disputed island of Cyprus,
due to resume on Friday.
Turkey is currently the only country to recognise the
northern Cypriot state that was set up in the north of the
island after Turkish troops invaded in 1974 in response to a
short-lived coup by militant Greek Cypriots. The international
community recognises the Greek Cypriot government in Nicosia as
legitimate.
Efforts to find an acceptable solution have been stepped up
in recent years, partially driven by discovery of gas fields off
the island that could benefit both sides. But there are complex
questions to settle over the powers of any central government
over Greek- and Turkish-Cypriot territories and the autonomy
they would enjoy.
"Turkey and Greece are giving their full support, the
international community is giving its support. 2015 is a good
opportunity, we do not want to miss this window," Cavusoglu
said.
