ISTANBUL, Sept 10 Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told Reuters on Monday that Turkey's second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth data showed a "soft landing" continues and that missing a 4 percent growth target for 2012 would be no surprise.

The minister also said that initial indicator pointed to more moderate growth in the second half of this year.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer, Editing by Nick Tattersall)