ISTANBUL, July 24 Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday he saw risks to the country's growth and inflation targets this year from external factors including energy prices and the health of the euro zone economy.

"We are not in a position to compensate effects of the variables outside our control such as the euro zone, energy prices or geopolitical tensions," Simsek told Turkey's CNBC-e television station.

"We would evaluate. If there is a very significant downside risk we will look into it ... but there is a downside risk. How much of a percentage we will evaluate in the coming weeks."

The government is targeting growth of 4 percent this year, a significant acceleration from last year's 2.2 percent gain but well below the 8.8 percent expansion of 2011, which was Europe's best. In the first quarter the economy grew 3 percent.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan also said last week it should be "no surprise" if the government revises down its growth expectations for this year, but said it needed more data from the second quarter and had no immediate plans to do so.

The central bank is due to release its quarterly inflation report on July 30 and is expected to revise up year-end forecast of 5.3 percent. The government's official end-year inflation target is 5 percent, while inflation in June was 8.3 percent.

"There is some upside risk to the inflation target," Simsek said, but added it would come in close to target and in single digits.

He also said Turkey would not privatise its toll roads and bridges this year but may hold an initial public offering for them in 2014. A $5.7 billion tender for the privatisation was cancelled in February after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said the result had not met expectations. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Toby Chopra)