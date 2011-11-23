(Adds more comments from speech)
* Gul urges Syrian opposition to embrace minorities
* Gul warns of threat of Sunni-Shi'ite divide in region
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, Nov 23 Turkish President Abdullah
Gul warned on Wednesday of a Sunni-Shi'ite divide that he said
could pitch the Muslim world back into the "darkness of the
middle ages".
Gul said in a speech to a British foreign policy thinktank
that Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on opposition
could "drag the whole region into turmoil and bloodshed".
Turkey has been increasingly outspoken about Syria's
handling of months of protests, with Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan calling on Tuesday for Syria's president to resign and
likening Damascus's crackdown to the tactics of Nazi Germany.
"Violence breeds violence. Now, unfortunately, Syria has
come to a point of no return," he said.
The fate of Syria was important for the entire region, since
the country sat on sectarian fault lines, Gul said.
"Defining this democratic struggle along sectarian,
religious and ethnic lines would drag the whole region into
turmoil and bloodshed."
On the broader Arab Spring, Gul, who is on a state visit to
Britain, voiced concern about attempts "by certain circles" to
foment sectarian, ethnic or ideological strife across the region
in order to hijack the process.
SUNNI-SHI'ITE DIVIDE
"I observe a simmering threat in the region based on a
Sunni-Shi'ite divide. This dangerous process which will waste
the energy and the resources of the region must be prevented,"
he said.
He called on governments "not to fall into the trap of such
a primitive divide in the Muslim world."
"It poses the greatest threat to the prospects of the Arab
Spring and has the potential to move the Muslim world from the
21st century into the darkness of the Middle Ages," he said.
There was also a risk of the remnants of old regimes trying
to cling to power and slowly kill the spirit of revolution, he
said.
He did not name any countries but, in Egypt, protesters have
returned to the streets, frustrated at the army's apparent
reluctance to relinquish its power after the fall of former
President Hosni Mubarak.
Warning that a failure to restore the economic order in the
region could lead to chaos, he said he had been urging the
global financial institutions -- the World Bank and the
International Monetary Fund -- and major developed countries to
launch a comprehensive economic restoration programme to support
political transition in the Middle East.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft)