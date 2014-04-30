ANKARA, April 30 Turkish prosecutors have
launched a criminal investigation into U.S.-based Islamic cleric
Fethullah Gulen based on allegations he attempted to overthrow
the government, broadcaster CNN Turk and other media reports
said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would ask
the United States to extradite former ally Gulen, whom he
accuses of plotting to topple him and undermine Turkey with
concocted graft accusations and secret wire taps.
A move to extradite Gulen, whose followers say they number
in the millions, would be possible only if Turkey first issued
an arrest warrant and produced evidence of a crime, according to
one legal expert.
Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party traces its roots to political
Islam, accuses him of building a "parallel state" of followers
in institutions such as the police and judiciary and using them
in an attempt to seize the levers of state power.
Culture Minister Omer Celik told broadcaster NTV there was
an investigation into Gulen based on "serious allegations, a
process extending as far as spying activities".
NTV reported separately, without specifying its sources,
that the investigation, launched by state prosecutors in the
capital Ankara, was also based on accusations against Gulen of
"establishing and leading a gang", NTV reported.
Officials at the prosecutor's office declined to comment on
the reports regarding Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile
in Pennsylvania since 1999, when secularist authorities raised
accusations of Islamist activity.
