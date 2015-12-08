ISTANBUL Dec 8 Turkish police detained 18
people including senior police officers on Tuesday, in an
investigation of alleged supporters within the police force of
President Tayyip Erdogan's foe, Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen,
state-run Anadolu Agency said.
It said arrest warrants were issued for 27 police officers
in an operation across 13 provinces and focused on Istanbul. The
private Dogan news agency said the operation focused on former
officers, including police chiefs.
Operations targeting alleged supporters of Gulen have
continued unabated since a parliamentary election won
convincingly on Nov. 1 by the AK Party which Erdogan founded.
Last month dozens of people, including senior police
officers and bureaucrats, were detained in an operation in the
western city of Izmir over alleged links to what prosecutors
have dubbed the "Gulenist terror group".
Gulen was formerly an ally of Erdogan and believed to have
wielded considerable influence in the judiciary and bureaucracy.
Erdogan turned against the cleric and his followers,
accusing them of constituting a "parallel state", after police
and prosecutors seen as sympathetic to Gulen opened a corruption
investigation into Erdogan's inner circle in 2013.
The cleric has lived in self-imposed exile in the United
States since 1999 and is the subject of arrest warrants in
Turkey. A prosecutor is seeking a prison sentence of up to 34
years on allegations that he sought to topple Erdogan. Gulen
denies the allegation.
