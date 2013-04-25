* Turkish issuers once focused on Europe, Gulf investors
* Gulf now taking big share of arranging, allocations
* Turkey's Islamic finance push is major reason
* Long-term economic, political factors also behind shift
* Turkish pricings look attractive after tumble in Gulf
By Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, April 25 A $500 million sukuk from
Turkiye Finans this week was just the latest in a flood of
international debt issues from Turkey. But the identity of the
arranging banks, and the investors who bought the issue, pointed
to a shift in capital markets.
Of the four banks arranging the deal for Turkiye Finans, an
Islamic bank majority-owned by Saudi Arabia's National
Commercial Bank, two were based in the Gulf: NCB Capital and
Dubai's Noor Islamic Bank.
And Middle Eastern investors dominated buying of the sukuk,
taking 51 percent of the deal, which received just under $2
billion in orders.
In the past, European arrangers and investors dominated
issuance of international bonds from Turkey. But in recent
months the Gulf has started to play a major role, for commercial
and possibly even political reasons.
"You will find more demand from investors in this region, in
particular banks which are fairly liquid and sovereign wealth
funds, to invest in financing in Turkey, be it through private
placements, new issuances, or the public debt capital markets
space," said Georges Elhedery, head of global markets in the
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) for HSBC.
"These investment flows are a developing trend as Turkey,
which has a low savings rate, looks to tap the deep and liquid
capital pools in MENA to fund its 2023 Vision, which includes
investing some $350 billion in transport and other
infrastructure."
BOOM
Turkey's upgrade to investment status by Fitch Ratings last
November, and expectations that it will secure similar ratings
from the other two major agencies, have fuelled an explosion of
international issuance this year.
Turkish companies have issued about $9.5 billion of U.S.
dollar-denominated bonds so far this year, compared to a total
of $16.5 billion for the whole of 2012, accoding to John Bates,
corporate fixed income analyst for emerging markets at
PineBridge Investments.
About $10 billion of last year's Turkish issuance came in
the final four months of the year, and was dominated by banks.
A few years ago, Gulf arrangers and investors might have
been expected to play only a small role in Turkish bond sales;
their attention was fixed on their own region, and Turkey
focused on Western capital markets.
But the Gulf is central to the current stream of issuance.
Another Turkish bank, AlBaraka Turk, the local
unit of Bahrain's Al Baraka Bank, is expected to
price a bond early next week, and three of the mandated
arrangers are Gulf-based: Dubai's Emirates NBD, Abu
Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank and Qatar's Barwa Bank.
One reason for the shift is Turkey's move into Islamic
finance. After developing the industry only slowly for years,
Turkey issued its first sovereign sukuk last September; nearly
60 percent of the $1.5 billion issue was placed among Middle
Eastern investors.
The appearance of the sovereign sukuk has facilitated more
issuance by Islamic banks in Turkey, which is meeting strong
demand among cash-rich Islamic funds in the Gulf that are unable
to satisfy their appetite for sukuk within the region.
"Turkish issuers want to tap the liquidity that sits with
money managers in this region," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of
markets strategy at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
The fact that three of Turkey's four Islamic banks are
affiliates of Gulf banks has also helped steer sukuk issuance to
the region.
Sales of Turkish sukuk to Gulf investors may increase
further as Turkey expands its offerings; Istanbul is working on
new regulations to allow use of a wider range of sukuk
structures, which could see Islamic bonds used for project
finance and infrastructure development.
PRICING
There are other factors behind the trend, however. One is
Turkey's increasing emphasis on developing political and
economic ties with the Gulf, rather than merely focusing on the
West, as the country seeks to play a more active diplomatic role
in the Middle East and diversify its trade.
Two-way trade between Turkey and the six countries in the
Gulf Cooperation Council jumped 60 percent to $22 billion in
2012, according to a report from a joint economic committee.
Growing economic ties have familiarised Gulf institutions with
Turkish issuers.
Pricing is also a factor. A dramatic compression of yields
in the Gulf over the past 18 months, partly because of
increasing investor confidence in the area, has reduced the
returns from bonds issued within the region.
That is prompting Gulf investors to take a fresh look at the
yields on offer from Turkey, which are generally higher for
similar credit ratings.
For example, Sharjah Islamic Bank, based in the
United Arab Emirates and rated BBB+, priced a five-year, $500
million sukuk this month at a profit rate of 2.95 percent.
That was one full percentage point below the 3.95 percent
profit rate offered on the five-year Turkiye Finans sukuk, which
is rated BBB, just one notch lower than the Sharjah issue.
"Despite the flurry of recent issuance, the Turkish
corporate sector is still relatively limited in scale and is
dominated by the banks," PineBridge's Bates said.
"The banks still offer decent value when compared to their
EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) peers, yielding
about 50 basis points more than other BBB-rated banks. In
general, they also compare well on credit fundamentals."
