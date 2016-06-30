3i reports 36 pct rise in total return, recommends higher dividend
LONDON, May 18 Private equity fund 3i on Thursday reported a 36 percent total return for the year to March 31 and recommended a 18.5 pence per share final dividend.
ANKARA, June 30 Turkey's Halk Bank is issuing a dollar-denominated, five-year eurobond with an initial yield guidance of 5.3 percent, bankers familiar with the issuance told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 30.2 million versus EGP 42.2 million year ago