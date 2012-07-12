ISTANBUL, July 12 Price guidance in Turkey's Halkbank $500 million Eurobond issue was lowered to between 5.125 and 5.25 percent from 5.375 percent, bankers with knowledge of the primary terms said on Thursday.

They said demand for the eurobond amounted to almost $2 billion and that a floating rate note eurobond of $200-250 million could be an option if there is investor demand.

On Wednesday, bankers said the issue was expected to have to have a size of $500 million with a 5-year maturity, and the expected initial price guidance was around 5.375 percent. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Writing by Ece Toksabay)