BRIEF-China May yuan-denominated exports rise 15.5 percent y/y
June 8 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.5 percent in May from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.
ISTANBUL, July 11 Turkish lender Halkbank's eurobond issue is expected to have a size of $500 million with a 5-year maturity, bankers with knowledge of the primary terms said on Wednesday.
The expected initial price guidance is around 5.375 percent, bankers said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
HDFC Life and Max Life remain committed to merger and are evaluating various options.