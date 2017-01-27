ISTANBUL Jan 27 Turkish lender Halk Bank does not foresee a deterioration in its capital adequacy ratios if there are changes in Turkey's sovereign credit rating, the bank said on Friday.

Ratings agency Fitch is widely expected to lower Turkey's rating when it announces the results of a review later on Friday. It is the only one of the three major credit ratings agencies to have an investment grade rating on Turkish government debt. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)