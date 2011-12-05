ISTANBUL Dec 5 Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank said its Macedonia unit Halk Banka Skopje has not made a decision regarding the acquisition of Ziraat Banka Skopje, owned by another Turkish state bank Ziraat.

The statement was released to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Monday to deny media reports quoting Halkbank's decision for the acquisition. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)