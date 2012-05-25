ISTANBUL May 25 The Turkish government wants to increase the free float rate of Turkey's state-owned lender Halkbank to 48-49 percent from the current 24.93 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan was reported as saying by a Turkish daily on Friday.

"We want Halkbank's free float rate to rise to 48-49 percent, and we will look for favourable conditions, we are not in a hurry," Babacan was quoted as saying by the paper Haberturk.

"European banks lack the power to buy part of Halkbank shares, and I don't think they will feel that way in 1-2 years, thus a block sale does not seem possible in practice," Babacan said.

The paper also reported Babacan comments on Turkey's oil imports from Iran.

"We told the U.S. that we could not completely halt oil imports from Iran. Both due to our current account deficit and asphalt production," Babacan said.

Turkey cut crude oil imports from Iran steeply in April from unusually high levels in March but its purchases remained close to last year's average, meaning Ankara has yet to slash buying to the extent sought by Washington, data from shipping sources showed.

Turkey said on March 30 that it would cut imports of oil from Iran by 20 percent from last year's quantities, ceding to U.S. pressure to reduce purchases. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)