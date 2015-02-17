BRIEF-Mastercard Inc reports first-quarter earnings per share $1.00
* Mastercard Inc- first-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.00 per diluted share
ISTANBUL Feb 17 Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank posted a net profit for 2014 of 2.21 billion lira ($900 million) on Tuesday, undershooting the average expectation in a Reuters poll of 2.28 billion lira.
The figure was down from a net profit of 2.75 billion lira for 2013.
($1 = 2.4540 liras) (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 950,642 dinars versus 341,524 dinars year ago