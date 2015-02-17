ISTANBUL Feb 17 Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank posted a net profit for 2014 of 2.21 billion lira ($900 million) on Tuesday, undershooting the average expectation in a Reuters poll of 2.28 billion lira.

The figure was down from a net profit of 2.75 billion lira for 2013.

($1 = 2.4540 liras) (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall)