BRIEF-Shanghai SMI's share trade to resume on March 31
March 29 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on March 31 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ni8p2o Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ANKARA Dec 17 Turkish financial police searched the headquarters of state-run lender Halkbank on Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said, sending its shares down as much as five percent.
Halkbank officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
Police earlier detained 18 people including well-known businessmen in an investigation into alleged bribery linked to public tenders, Turkish media reported.
LONDON, March 29 The reflation trade that has pushed government bond yields sharply higher over the past six months has come to a halt, BlackRock's head of global bonds Scott Thiel said on Wednesday.
COPENHAGEN, March 29 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier to 25.3 billion Danish crowns ($3.67 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.