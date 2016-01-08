BRIEF-No Abertis response to Atlantia offer in short term says source with knowledge of process
* Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process.
ISTANBUL Jan 8 Halkbank, a state-run Turkish lender, said on Friday it expects its loanbook and assets to expand by 16 percent this year, while deposits will grow by 17 percent.
The bank made the forecast in a filing with the stock exchange. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay)
* Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process.
* SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER OF MARC DE LACHARRIERE GROUP ON FIMALAC AT EUR 131/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)