ISTANBUL, July 12 Turkish lender Halkbank has raised the volume of its 5-year eurobond issue to $750 million from $500 million, with a final yield of 5 percent, bankers with knowledge of the primary terms said on Thursday.

They said the eurobond order book amounted to $4.5 billion.

On Wednesday, bankers said the issue was expected to have to have a size of $500 million with a 5-year maturity, and the expected initial price guidance was around 5.375 percent. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler)