BRIEF-United Bank of India seeks members' nod to issue shares worth upto 10 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to issue shares worth upto 10 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, July 12 Turkish lender Halkbank has raised the volume of its 5-year eurobond issue to $750 million from $500 million, with a final yield of 5 percent, bankers with knowledge of the primary terms said on Thursday.
They said the eurobond order book amounted to $4.5 billion.
On Wednesday, bankers said the issue was expected to have to have a size of $500 million with a 5-year maturity, and the expected initial price guidance was around 5.375 percent. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler)
LONDON, June 7 British annual house price growth slid to a four-year low last month, underlining the housing market's slowdown since last year's Brexit vote, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.