* Women able to wear head scarf in state institutions
* Erdogan describes move as "end of a dark period"
* TV presenter dismissed after row over evening dress
(Adds comments from Erdogan, teacher, TV presenter dismissal)
By Humeyra Pamuk
ANKARA, Oct 8 Turkey lifted a ban on women
wearing the Islamic head scarf in state institutions on Tuesday,
ending a generations-old restriction as part of a package of
reforms the government says are meant to improve democracy.
The ban, whose roots date back almost 90 years to the early
days of the Turkish Republic, has kept many women from joining
the public work force, but secularists see its abolition as
evidence of the government pushing an Islamic agenda.
The new rules, which will not apply to the judiciary or the
military, were published in the Official Gazette and take
immediate effect in the majority Muslim but constitutionally
secular country.
"A regulation that has hurt many young people and has caused
great suffering to their parents, a dark period, is coming to an
end," Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan told a meeting of his AK
Party, which has its roots in Islamist politics.
The debate around the head scarf goes to the heart of
tensions between religious and secular elites, a major fault
line in Turkish public life.
Erdogan's critics see his AK Party as seeking to erode the
secular foundations of the republic built on the ruins of an
Ottoman theocracy by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923.
His supporters, particularly in Turkey's pious Anatolian
heartlands, say Erdogan is simply redressing the balance and
restoring freedom of religious expression to a Muslim majority.
"There was a witch hunt for civil servants with a head
scarf," said Safiye Ozdemir, a high-school teacher in Ankara who
for years had to remove her head scarf at work against her
wishes, but had started to defy the ban in recent months.
"Today it became clear that we've been right. So we are
happy, and we are proud. It's a decision that came in very late,
but at least it came, thank God."
INTRUSIVENESS
The lifting of the ban, based on a cabinet decree from 1925
when Ataturk introduced a series of clothing reforms meant to
banish overt symbols of religious affiliation for civil
servants, is part of a "democratisation package" unveiled by
Erdogan last week.
The long-awaited package - in large part aimed at bolstering
the rights of Turkey's Kurdish community - included changes to
the electoral system, the broadening of language rights and
permission for villages to use their original Kurdish names.
An end to state primary school children reciting the oath of
national allegiance at the start of each week, a deeply
nationalistic vow, also took effect on Tuesday.
But Erdogan's opponents have found little to suggest he is
curbing what they see as his puritanical intrusiveness into
private life, from his advice to women on the number of children
they should have to his views on tobacco and alcohol.
They leapt on the dismissal on Tuesday of a television
presenter - after she was criticised by AK Party deputy chairman
Huseyin Celik for wearing a revealing evening dress - as
evidence that the government's tolerance went in only one
direction.
"These policies ... show not only the government's attitudes
to women but also its understanding of freedoms," said Sezgin
Tanrikulu, deputy head of the main opposition Republican
People's Party (CHP), which was founded by Ataturk.
"There are countries which interfere in the outfits worn by
television presenters, but in those countries we can't talk
about democracy," he said in a statement.
Celik dismissed such criticism, emphasising that he had not
specifically named the television channel or presenter involved.
"As an individual, a TV viewer or a politician, it is my
right and freedom of expression to express my opinion," he said
on his Twitter account. "To exploit my comments by saying it is
intervention in lifestyles is malicious."
(Writing by Nick Tattersall and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)