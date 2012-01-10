ISTANBUL Jan 10 Turkey's tender on Tuesday for a $5 billion highway project including a bridge across the Bosphorus Strait linking Europe and Asia may attract no bids due to financing difficulties, company sources said.

They told Reuters Italy's Astaldi, Turkey's STFA, Varyap and Cengiz Insaat, companies which acquired formal tender specifications, will not bid in the Turkish North Marmara Highway project tender.

"We don't expect the other companies to bid either," a senior company official said. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Ece Toksabay)