UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
ISTANBUL Jan 10 Turkey's tender on Tuesday for a $5 billion highway project including a bridge across the Bosphorus Strait linking Europe and Asia may attract no bids due to financing difficulties, company sources said.
They told Reuters Italy's Astaldi, Turkey's STFA, Varyap and Cengiz Insaat, companies which acquired formal tender specifications, will not bid in the Turkish North Marmara Highway project tender.
"We don't expect the other companies to bid either," a senior company official said. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Ece Toksabay)
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
* Comments come as government studies possible loan guarantee