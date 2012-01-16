ISTANBUL Jan 16 Turkey will carry out an
estimated $5 billion road project that includes building a third
bridge over the Bosphorus Strait between Europe and Asia with
its own resources after cancelling a tender due to the lack of
bids, its transport minister said.
State-run Anatolian news agency reported Transport Minister
Binali Yildirim as saying on Sunday that a tender for the North
Marmara Highway project would be issued shortly.
"In a short time a tender will be launched. We plan to use
our own resources directly," he was reported as saying on the
TV8 channel.
Turkey cancelled the tender on Jan. 10 after builders blamed
an international funding crunch for scaring off bids for the
scheme, which loops north of Istanbul near the Black Sea.
Financing issues have already blighted privatisation
projects in power distribution in Turkey with only one in five
acquisitions being completed following tenders.
The tender for the 414-km North Marmara Highway project
initially drew interest from 18 companies from Japan, Russia,
Spain, Austria, Italy and Turkey. The winner would have had
operating rights for 25 years.
Obayashi Road Corp, Mitsubishi Corp,
Itochu and IHI Corp from Japan, Astaldi SpA
of Italy, Moskovskiy Metrostroy and NPO Mostovik of
Russia, Stradag of Austria, FCC Construction of Spain
and Turkey's Mapa, Cengiz, Park, Varyap, Yuksel, Kolin, Nurol,
STFA and Gulsan all acquired official documents for the scheme.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Matt Driskill)